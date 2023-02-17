Citizens warned after leopard enters private housing society

Islamabad: An endangered Common Asian Leopard on Thursday jumped into a private housing society of the federal capital and injured an elderly man in an under-construction building that sparked a sense of fear among the residents of the area.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC-Rural) Zukhruf Fida Malik issued instructions and requested to the residents of the society and surrounding areas to stay at home. The AC Rural confirmed that a leopard was spotted in the private housing society’s residential area. Malik informed that the wildlife department and the ICT administration were currently trying to trace the leopard.

He also informed that parks and public places would remain closed until the leopard was captured. The ICT Police officials confirmed that the leopard had injured a male before entering an under-construction house. The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) officials also informed that a team comprising experts and board officials were on the spot to initiate efforts to safely capture the wildcat.

He said a team along with a dart gun was also called from the Ayub National Park to sedate the wildcat for its safe evacuation. The Punjab Wildlife Department teams were also present on the spot to assist the board officials in the rescue operation, he added. The IWMB official alleged that the leopard might have entered the area from Kotli Sattian and Lethrar which were adjoining locations with a sizeable green cover.

He added that the society officials had first contacted the IWMB to assist in the matter whereas the Board requested them to avoid shooting the animal as it was an endangered species. When contacted the Punjab Wildlife Department official confirmed that its deputy director was accompanying the IWMB team in the rescue operation as it was the mandate of the latter.