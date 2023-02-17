Man City sink Arsenal to seize top spot

LONDON: Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City’s second half power surge as the champions knocked Arsenal off the top of the Premier League with a crucial 3-1 win on Wednesday.

Guardiola’s side showed they are not ready to surrender the title with a ruthless display of finishing that lifted them above Arsenal on goal difference.

Kevin De Bruyne put City ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium and, although Bukayo Saka equalised with a controversial penalty, Jack Grealish landed the vital blow in the second half when he restored the visitors’ lead.

Erling Haaland’s 26th goal in 22 league appearances for City killed off Arsenal in the closing stages.

In the most eagerly anticipated Premier League clash this season, City seized the momentum in the title race.

Although Arsenal have a game in hand that could tip the balance back in their favour, City headed home with renewed belief they can win a fifth title in six seasons.

“In the first half, they were much better than us. My tactics were horrible. Second half, we were much, much better,” Guardiola said.

“At half-time, we said we were not playing, just defending because they were so good, but we should be more active and the second half was excellent.”

Having trailed Arsenal by eight points a month ago, Guardiola’s men have won four of their last five league games, while Arsenal have stumbled. City’s title defence is taking place under a dark cloud after the Premier League last week charged the club with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

But the race could yet reach a memorable climax, with City due to host Arsenal on April 26 in what is shaping up to be a do-or-die showdown for both teams.

“OK, now we are top of the league, but Arsenal have one game in hand. Winning or losing, you have a lot of games to play, but of course coming here and winning against that team is good,” Guardiola said.

Bidding for their first Premier League title since 2003-04, Arsenal were unable to subdue City’s battle-hardened stars.