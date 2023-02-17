United stroll to win as Kings lose second successive game

KARACHI: Karachi Kings tasted their second successive defeat when they were conquered by Islamabad United by four wickets thanks to fine batting display by Colin Munro and Azam Khan in their HBL PSL 8 encounter here at the National Stadium on Thursday night.

Munro, the left-handed New Zealander, smashed 28-ball 58 and Azam Khan struck a 28-ball 44 to enable United to chase the 174-run target with ten balls to spare after losing six wickets.

Earlier Haider, Ali struck fine 59 to guide Kings to 173-7.

Chasing a tricky target, United had a poor start when left-armer Mohammad Amir got rid of Hassan Nawaz (7) in his first over before Mohammad Musa removed Irish hard-hitting batsman Paul Striling (4) cheaply to leave them reeling at 21-2 in the fifth over.

Rassie van der Dussen and Colin Munro at this stage tried to put pressure on Kings who also suffered due to sloppy fielding. The duo added 59 runs for the third wicket before Imad Wasim bowled Rassie to make things even. The South African Rassie, playing his first PSL, hit four fours and one six in his 25-ball 31.

Colin Munro, who brought in his 50 off 24 balls, then added 56 for the fourth wicket with Azam Khan before getting run out. Munro smacked seven fours and two sixes in his eighth PSL fifty.

In the next over, Musa had big man Azam Khan who had smacked six fours and one six. Amir then had Faheem Ashraf (12) before Asif Ali (4*) and Tom Curran (10*), who hit the winning six, took their side home.

Mohammad Amir bowled superbly, finishing with 2-30 in his quota of four overs. He was ably backed by Musa with 2-48 in four overs.

After opting to bowl first, United had a good start with the leather when left-armer Rumman Raees bowled James Vince (4) with a splendid delivery in the first over of the innings.

However, Haider Ali and Sharjeel Khan knitted a 77-run second wicket partnership to boost their side’s chances of posting a good total.

All-rounder Tom Curran broke the dangerous stand when he removed Sharjeel for 34. The left-hander went for a pull, could not time it well and Colin Munro took a superb catch after covering a long distance. Sharjeel hit one six and four fours in his 26-ball effort.

Faheem Ashraf then removed well-set Haider Ali, caught in the deep by Rassie for 59. Haider, who completed his fifty off 38 balls, struck two sixes and seven fours from 45 balls. Kings were 117-3 in the 15th over when Haider departed.

In the next over, Mohammad Wasim Junior got rid of Matthew Wade (18) and Imad Wasim (0) off two successive deliveries to leave Kings at 125-5.

Wade once again failed to score a big innings, falling for a-run-a-ball 18 with two fours.

Irfan Khan Niazi then smashed a 10-ball 19, striking two sixes before falling to Tom Curran. Shoaib Malik hit a ten-ball 18 with two fours and one six before being removed by Rumman Raees in the final over as Kings were restricted to 173-7.