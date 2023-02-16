Pakistan’s showbiz stars win T20 exhibition match in Sharjah

Pakistan Showbiz XI players posing for a picture amid celebration of their win at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — Provided by author

DUBAI: The stars of Pakistan showbiz shined brightly in the historic cricket ground of Sharjah. A sensational and heart-pounding battle took place in Sharjah cricket ground where Pakistan Showbiz XI defeated Overseas cricket team Mag Sports in T20 exhibition match by 9 runs. Pakistan Showbiz XI was captained by star actor Faisal Qureshi while Mag Sports was led by Pakistan businessman and socialite Malik Munir Awan.

In the exhibition match, Pakistan Showbiz XI batted first and scored 175 runs in the allotted 20 overs but the opponent team could make only 166 runs. The bowlers and fielders of Showbiz XI showed remarkable skills of game to restrict the batters of Mag Sports.

The winning trophy was awarded to the captain of Showbiz XI Faisal Qureshi. Speaking to The News, Faisal Qureshi said that the victory in historical ground of Sharjah brought great pleasure and raised the morale.

While, Mag Sports captain Malik Munir Awan lauded the team sprit of Showbiz XI and brilliance of their fielders who helped Showbiz stars to clinch the victory. The team of show stars consisted of Ejaz Aslam, Sami Khan, Daniyal Arshad, Junaid Khan, Faheem Abbas, Kamran Khan, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Arbaaz Khan, Agha Shiraz and Azeem Dar.