Over Rs10m recovered as police bust gang in Mardan

MARDAN/TAKHTBHAI: Mardan region police have busted a six-member gang of dacoits and recovered Rs5 million stolen cash, gold ornaments and weapons from their possession, a senior police officer said.

Addressing to a joint news conference at his office, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Haroon Rashid, flanked by DPO Swabi Najmul Hasnsain Liaqat, stated taking notice of dacoits incident in the limits of different police station of Mardan and Swabi districts, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan range Mohammad Ali Khan constituted a special team to investigate the robberies and trace the dacoits.

Haroon Rasheed added that the DPOs of Mardan and Swabi supervised the operation and the teams including circle DSPs and SHOs in both districts traced the accused involved in the incidents.

The DPO said that the police team utilising all the modern means arrested six-member gang of dacoits identified as Khurshid, his wife Bilqis, Idrees, resident of Gadar Sawaldher, Bilal and Bashir, residents of Babini, and Kalil-ur-Rehman, resident of Toru. Five of the gangsters were arrested during raids in the Takhtbhai area and one was nabbed during an action in the Mardan rural circle.

Rasheed added that police had also recovered Rs5 million stolen cash amount, 32 tolas of gold ornaments, four Kalashnikovs, four pistols, one rifle, 1 LCD, one Honda-125 motorbike and 2 motorcars from the gang’s possession. Further investigation is still underway in the case.

RPO asks cops to be polite towards citizens: Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan range Muhammad Ali Khan has said that the police should adopt a polite attitude towards people and ensure peace and order in society.

He expressed these views while addressing a police durbar at police lines Mardan. DPOs of all districts of Mardan region and SPs Investigation and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The RPO said that like other regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mardan region police had played an effective role in preventing.

Also, 67 police officers who showed the best performance were awarded with certificates and cash prizes.

During the event, police officers and jawans presented their problems, and the RPO Mardan issued orders to resolve those issues. Earlier, the RPO inaugurated the plantation campaign at Mardan Police Lines.