Mahatir lone survivor in World Junior Tennis singles

ISLAMABAD: Mahatir Muhammad was the only local player who survived in the boys' singles of the ITF Pakistan Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championships Leg-2 following the pre-quarters matches Tuesday.

Mahatir defeated local lad Nadir Mirza (PAK) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. Edward Kruppe (CAN) put curtains on Bilal Asim progress beating him in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Cem Atlamis (TUR) faced a tough challenge from Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) before winning 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Results: Boys’ singles pre-quarter-finals: Bugra Ozkoc (TUR) bt Boda Zheng (CHN) 0-6, 6-3, 6-0: Dogan Can Sipahioglu (TUR) bt Mikhail Khodorchenko (RUS) 4-6, 7-3(3), 6-3: Edward Kruppe (CAN) bt Bilal Asim (PAK) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2: Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) bt M.Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-2, 7-6(3): Cem Atlamis (TUR) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1:Yuan Lu (CHN) bt Keagan Jonathan (MAS) 6-3, 6-1:Mahatir Muhammad (PAK) bt Nadir Mirza (PAK) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Girls’ singles pre-quarter-finals: Yejun Lee (KOR) bt Taira Abildyeva (KAZ) 6-0, 6-3: Phitcayapak Srimuk (THA) bt Seeun Baeg (KOR) 0-6, 6-3, 7-5: Zeynep Erbakan (TUR) Anastassiya KIM (KAZ) 6-1, 6-2.