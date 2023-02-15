Fisherman handed over to India

LAHORE: A 27-year-old fisherman who was freed from Karachi Malir Jail after completion of his jail term was handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah Border.
Edhi Foundation had arranged the transportation and other expenses of the victim. Reportedly, the victim identified as Gambra Ram was arrested 27 months back after he violated international waters and entered Pakistan.
LAHORE: Qurat ul-Ain Memon, a BPS-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service , has taken charge as Deputy...
LAHORE:Shahid Nadeem’s book of Urdu plays “Hamm Dekhain Gae” was launched in Alhamra Hall 3 on the last day of...
LAHORE: Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design , Lahore has set up a special fund to help the earthquake victims of...
LAHORE: Partly cloudy and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that it...
LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed Lahore Waste Management Company to take extra measures...
