 
close
Wednesday February 15, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Fisherman handed over to India

By Our Correspondent
February 15, 2023

LAHORE: A 27-year-old fisherman who was freed from Karachi Malir Jail after completion of his jail term was handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah Border.

Edhi Foundation had arranged the transportation and other expenses of the victim. Reportedly, the victim identified as Gambra Ram was arrested 27 months back after he violated international waters and entered Pakistan.

Comments