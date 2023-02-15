MNA Ali Wazir released from prison

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from South Waziristan and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir was released from the Karachi Central Jail on Tuesday after being behind bars for more than two years.

Wazir was arrested in Peshawar on December 16, 2020 in connection with a case lodged against him and other PTM leaders at the Sohrab Goth police station on charges of sedition and delivering hate speeches against state institutions and flown to Karachi where he remained incarcerated ever since. He was later arrested in more cases lodged on similar charges in the port city and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A large number of party supporters gathered outside the central jail and greeted the lawmaker with rose petals, garlands and slogans as he came out of the prison. Wazir’s lawyer Qadir Khan told The News that the MNA was released after he was granted bail in the last case filed against him in DI Khan.

He said Wazir had been acquitted by an anti-terrorism court in one case and granted bail in three other identical cases lodged against him in Karachi. He added that the MNA also obtained bail in three cases lodged against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the Peshawar High Court had barred the police from arresting him in eleven other cases.

The Sindh home department received his release orders from Khyber Pakhtunhwa’s Home and Tribal Affairs Department and conveyed the same to the prison authorities, enabling Wazir’s release.