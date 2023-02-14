Golf clubs built on lands worth billions of dollars: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif has raised question over building of gold clubs on state lands.

In a statement on social media, Khawaja Asif said that 200 golf clubs have been built on state lands worth billions of dollars. He said that one club and gold course has been made on land worth trillions of rupees and its rent is only Rs5,000. But the government bulldozes dwellings of poor strata, the PMLN leader said, adding that societies perish in this way.