Bar Council team inspects Haripur varsity

HARIPUR: Members of the Pakistan Bar Council on Monday visited the University of Haripur to review the fulfillment of requirements mandatory for the launch of the LLB programme, stated the university’s Registrar Riaz Muhammad here on Monday.

Speaking to journalists, he said that after approval of the launch of LLB classes from the UoH’s Syndicates during its 28th meeting on January 14 this year, the university administration had contacted the Pakistan Bar Council and shared the arrangements that the university had made as per criteria mandatory for the LLB programme.

He said that being the accrediting authority of LLB classes at the private and public sector educational institutions, PBC’s team comprising former deputy speaker Khushdil Khan and Syed Amjad Ali Shah visited the UoH.

On the occasion, former chairman of KP Services Tribunal Ahmed Sultan Tareen, who is also member of Board of Studies of the UoH, and legal advisor Zahid Mufti were also present.Vice-Chancellor Prof Shafiqur Rehman briefed the PBC team about the facilities and faculty that the UoH was going to offer to the future law graduates at the university and the future prospects and growing demand for qualified law graduates in the country and abroad.The PBC’s team, according to the registrar, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and suggested some additional improvements that the PBC found mandatory for the accreditation.