APPSMA office bearers’ oath-taking

Rawalpindi: All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA) Rawalpindi Division’s newly elected office-bearers sworn in a ceremony held at Emblem Higher Secondary School, Satellite Town, was presided over by Central President Kashif Adeeb Javadani and Dr. Tariq Mehmood Qazi CEO Education was the chief guest of the event, says a press release.

Aamir Anwar, Ataur Rahman Chaudhry, Qazi Noorul Hasan, Naeem Ashraf, Muhammad Taufeeq, Inam Muhammad, Atiqur Rehman, Muhammad Rafiq Qureshi, President APPSMA (Women Wing), Member Board of Governors Federal Education Board Sakina Taj, Agha Shahab, Colonel (r) Fawad Hanif, Kamran Saif, Raja Sanaullah, Dr. Ijaz Mahmood, Ishtiaq Nadeem, Raja Waseem Saifi, Dr. Najaf, Naeem Akbar, Shahid Jameel, Hafiz Muhammad Yasin, Adnan Nisar, Dr. Mamona Ismail, Obaidur Rahman, Abid Mahmood, Mateen Ahmad and others also participated.

Kashif Adeeb Javadani administered the oath to the divisional officials while CEO Education took the oath and congratulated the officials of Rawalpindi cant, tehsil and Rawalpindi district. Kashif Adeeb Javadani said that All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association is the strongest organisation in Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed Khan is my arm and the association is moving forward with great speed under his leadership.

For private schools, the Punjab government wanted to bring the black law of PEIRA, but its implementation was stopped by the timely intervention of the former education minister of Punjab Mian Masood and All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association . He said that about 4,500 schools in Lahore have been registered through us and the District Registration Authority is working very well. Qazi Tariq said in his address that all decisions in DRA are made by the unanimous opinion of all the members. There is no interference of any individual. He said that the school owners complete the cases according to the checklist and by the due date submit to avoid objections.

He said that All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association , being the largest organisation, should set up a facility for school owners in the registration office and receive the registration files themselves as per the checklist. He said that we have formed around 10 district registration committees in Rawalpindi district to speed up the registration process.Abrar Ahmad Khan said that All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association will collect donations for Muslims affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and will help them in every possible way. APPSMA considers this good work as its religious and national responsibility. Chaudhry Muhammad Farqan, Senior Vice President Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Business and Trades Naeem Ashraf, Aamir Anwar, Ataur Rahman Chaudhry, Muhammad Tawfiq Abrar Ahmed Advocate, Wasim Safi and Sakina Taj also addressed.