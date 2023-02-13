International maritime exhibition concludes in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC) 2023 concluded in Karachi on Sunday.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the three-day event, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari highlighted that Pakistan Navy had been the driving force to spearhead the dynamic initiatives in maritime domain, adding that it had rendered invaluable services for the socio-economic uplift of coastal areas. The minister also underlined that government was launching new projects for beneficial collaborations and successful maritime business partnerships.

He added that recommendations of the conference would provide guidelines to embark on profitable initiatives for accelerating development of maritime sector and conduct of next PIMEC in 2025.

Earlier, Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan extended profound appreciations to the visiting delegates, scholars and experts on maritime affairs and valued exhibitors for their forthcoming participation and dynamic presence during the event.

He also emphasized that through PIMEC, Pakistan’s ocean based industry would come together, exchange ideas and create new avenues for prosperous future of Pakistan’s blue economy. The admiral also praised the efforts of NIMA for successful conduct of International Maritime Conference titled ‘Embracing Blue Economy - Challenges and Opportunities for Developing Countries’.

The conference was attended by a large number of dignitaries across the globe, officers from defence forces of Pakistan and friendly countries, academia, media representatives and researchers from local and international think tanks.