AMAN Exercise 2023: Maritime piracy, poverty modern-day threats to peace: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday termed extremist ideology-based terrorism, transnational criminal syndicates, maritime piracy and poverty as modern-day threats to peace.

Speaking to the heads of foreign delegates and participants of AMAN Exercise 2023 at the Chief Minister’s House on Sunday, the CM Sindh said AMAN is translated into English as peace and peaceful co-existence is the centrepiece of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He said threats to peace not only increased manifold but also had changed their nature and character, adding that it was not possible for any nation to single-handedly counter such threats, so it required the collaboration of all countries in the international maritime areas.

He added that AMAN provided a platform where navies from a large number of countries showed their resolve and commitment to counter the challenges that were threatening the well-being of human race and its living environment.

Shah said that Exercise Aman was an initiative to enhance collaboration of all navies of the world to counter the modern-day threats in the maritime arena.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori attended the Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration held at PNS Qasim, Manora, Karachi, and appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the multinational maritime exercise AMAN 2023 in a befitting manner.

A large number of observers, foreign diplomats, personnel from the participating navies, government officials and senior officials of the armed forces of Pakistan witnessed the event.