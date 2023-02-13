Governor, Iranian varsities team discuss bilateral ties

LAHORE: Iranian delegation comprising Rectors, Vice-Chancellors and religious scholars of different universities of Iran called on Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, here Sunday at Governor’s House.

Talking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy brotherly and cordial relations. Both the countries share common border, history, religion, culture and values.

He expressed hope that the visit would play a vital role in strengthening the connections between the universities of Iran and Pakistan. He underlined the need to enhance the bilateral relations in the field of art, education and trade. He said that both countries continued border and barter trade despite economic sanctions. He expressed hope that these sanctions would be lifted soon, and the trade relations between the two countries would be promoted further.

Iranian delegation members said that Pakistan had always supported Iran on every forum. They added that Pak-Iran friendship was strengthening with the passage of time. Iranian Consul General, Mehran Movahhedfar, DG Iran Consul General, Jafar Ronas, vice-chancellors of various universities, including Allama Iqbal Open University, professor Dr Nasir Mahmood, Punjab University VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, FJMU VC Khalid Masood Gondal and UVAS VC Dr Naseem Ahmed were present on this occasion, while the Iranian delegation included Ayatollah Ahmad Movalleghi, president of Majlis Islamic Centre, Syed Abolhassan Navav, president, University of Religions and Denominations, Abdolhadi Masoodi, president, Quran and Hadith University and others.

medical camp: King Edward Medical University (KEMU) organised a free medical camp at a farmhouse near village Mandianwala at Burki Road Lahore to provide free medical advice and free medications to people from nearby underserved villages.

The free medical camp, under the leadership of KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, was organised in collaboration with Rotary Club Lahore. Income-tax Commissioner Erfa Iqbal, Lt. Gen. Shahzad and his wife Mrs Shaiza were present.

HOD Department of Community Medicine KEMU, Prof Dr Saira Afzal, and students of 4th year MBBS actively participated in the free medical camp. Around 657 patients attended the free medical camp and they were provided with medical consultation and free medicine for their ailments. Six patients were advised admission to Mayo Hospital for treatment.