Acute water shortage hits Dheri Hassanabad

Rawalpindi: The residents of the street no 15, Dheri Hassanabad are perturbed due to acute water shortage for the last few days.
Umer Malik, a resident of the area while talking to the media said the Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has not made adequate arrangements to provide water in the area, adding that the residents now have to get water from the tanker mafia.
Another citizen Sheikh Waheed said, “We cannot afford the water from the tanker mafia because it is too costly.” He alleged that the tanker mafia was looting and making money by selling water at high prices. The residents urged the authorities concerned to take action and ensure the provision of water in the vicinity.
