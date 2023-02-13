Training mills

There are many factors due to which our country is facing serious economic and developmental crises. The poor education system is one of the foremost causes. In Pakistan, students are ‘trained’ instead of being educated. The educational institutions train students to memorize and then regurgitate information. They neglect to teach skills and values and follow obsolete curricula. Regurgitating facts will not cut it in the era of Chat GPT.

Masooma Irfan Mughal

Lahore