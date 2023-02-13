Training mills

There are many factors due to which our country is facing serious economic and developmental crises. The poor education system is one of the foremost causes. In Pakistan, students are ‘trained’ instead of being educated. The educational institutions train students to memorize and then regurgitate information. They neglect to teach skills and values and follow obsolete curricula. Regurgitating facts will not cut it in the era of Chat GPT.
Masooma Irfan Mughal
Lahore
I am writing to express my deep concern about the devastating earthquakes that recently struck Turkiye and Syria. I...
On the one hand, Pakistan is witnessing the worst ever price hike in its history, greatly diminishing the purchasing...
I am writing this letter to bring attention to the significant shortcomings in the teaching culture in our society....
This refers to the news story ‘Jail Bharo’ drive should start with Bushra Bibi: Maryam’ . It has become a tired...
The recent passenger bus accident on the Karakoram Highway has laid bare the negligence of the transport authorities...
The problem of drug addiction is increasing day by day, particularly in Lahore. Many areas of the city such as Masti...
Comments