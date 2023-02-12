Heavy snowfall in Dir, Swat triggers road closures: Two die in roof collapse incidents; Chitral-bound passengers suffer

DIR/MINGORA: The Upper Dir, Swat and Chitral received heavy snowfall that disrupted the routine life and brought the mercury down.

Police officials said a child was killed and two others were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Makrala village in Lamoti Kohistan due to heavy snowfall.

According to an official of the Lowari Tunnel, more than two and half feet snowfall was recorded at Lowari Tunnel, two feet at Thal Kumrat, Doogdarra, Dobando, Barawal and other areas. The officials of the National Highways Authority said that they were busy removing the snow from the Lowari Tunnel Road and it was open for light traffic.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Baqar Ali said that they had cleared the snow with heavy machinery from different spots on Lowari tunnel road.

The flow of traffic going to Chitral through the Lowari Tunnel was restored, he said, adding that the drivers had been directed to follow the instructions to avoid any mishap. The passengers said several vehicles were stuck near the Lowari Tunnel on Dir side.

However, most of the link roads in Kohistan, Doogdarra, Sahoor Sheringal, Gawaldai, Dobando and other areas were closed for traffic. The administration and Disaster Management Authority asked people to avoid unnecessary travel, while the tourists were told to use snow chains on vehicles. It rained in all parts of the district.

The snowfall and rain increased the intensity of the cold, forcing the people to stay indoors. According to the Met Office in Dir, five to seven inches of snowfall and 60 millimeters of rainfall were recorded in Dir city.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed and two children injured in a roof collapse incident in Shaheedabad locality in Saidu Sharif in Swat district. The upper parts of the Swat district have been receiving snowfall over the last two days.