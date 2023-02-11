Geo TV drama serial ‘Tere Bin’ popular in India

KARACHI: Drama serial ‘Tere Bin’ created by Seventh Sky Entertainment is at the height of its popularity. The drama serial has been continuously trending at the number one position across Pakistan on the digital platform YouTube. It has created a sensation across the border and the recently aired episode is trending at the number one position in the neighboring country.

The drama serial ‘Tere Bin’ has captured the attention of the viewers since start of its telecast. The unforgettable story of love Tere Bin goes on-air every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 pm on Geo TV.