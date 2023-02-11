Akhtar Hayat assumes charge as IG KP

PESHAWAR: The new inspector general of police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur assumed the charge of his office on Friday.

He was received by the outgoing IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari and other senior officials upon arrival at the Central Police Office.

A contingent of police presented a salute to the new police chief and his predecessor at the CPO.

The new and the outgoing IGPs visited the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines and offered the Friday prayers at the bombed mosque. The police chiefs offered Fateha for those martyred in the suicide attack on the mosque on January 30 that left 84 martyred and over 200 injured.

Senior police officers, including Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz briefed the new IGP about the so far progress in investigation into the biggest ever attack on the police force that left every cop in shock after the force was hit in it’s well-guarded headquarters.

Akhtar Hayat and Moazzam Jah Ansari boosted the morale of the cops and said the KP Police was the bravest force that had offered more sacrifices for peace in the country as compared to others.

The outgoing police chief, Moazzam Jah Ansari, had been interacting with the junior policemen since the day of the attack to boost their morale and give them a sense of respect and care.

He became emotional last week during a darbar and vowed that revenge of every martyred and wounded policeman would be taken and their network would be eliminated. After his order, few aggressive operations were launched in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly southern districts.

Meanwhile, the new police chief paid tributes to the KP Police and termed it the bravest force. Akhtar Hayat said he feels proud to be leading the force that has rendered great sacrifices for peace in the country. Everyone doing his best for the peace in the province will be acknowledged, he added.

Akhtar Hayat had joined the police force as assistant superintendent of police in 1994. A handout said he was declared the best graduate of the 18th basic course and was awarded Sword of Honour.

During his 29 years service, he served in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan and Islamabad as well as Federal Investigation Agency. He was serving as additional director general at the FIA before his posting as IGP KP.

He had a vast experience of service in KP as he led the force in a number of towns as district police officer. He also remained the regional police officer in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat as well as served as deputy inspector general of Special Branch, Traffic and Investigation.

The new police chief is facing the tough challenge of worsening law and order across the province, especially the everyday attacks on the police force.