March 3 last date for ECAT registration

LAHORE:University of Engineering & Technology (UET) has announced that the last date for registration of the Engineering Colleges Admission Test (ECAT-2023) for admission in BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering & Technology programmes across Punjab, is March 3, 2023.
A UET spokesperson said that the ECAT is now mandatory for admission in undergraduate engineering/technology programmes of all public and private engineering institutions of Punjab. According to UET's new admission policy, students can now apply for admission on the basis of their first-year result. For registration of ECAT, tokens can be obtained through HBL online banking and HBL KONNECT on payment of Rs1,800/- until March 03, 2023. For admission in non-ECAT programmes, the token can be obtained until May 02 on payment of Rs2,000/-.
All Pakistani students who have passed or are about to take the Intermediate exams will be allowed to sit in ECAT 2023. However, candidates who do not appear in the March 2023 entrance test will not be eligible for admission, in the PEC accredited undergraduate programmes of UET, in the fall session, which starts on September 4, 2023. The entrance tests will be held from March 13 to 17, 2023, and the result will be announced on March 24, 2023, the spokesperson concluded.
