Medics directed to follow profession’s ethics

LAHORE:A three-day training regarding the sustainability of compliance with the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) prescribed by the PHC for the clinical and administrative staff of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital and Punjab Institute of Mental Health concluded here Friday.

At the concluding ceremony, PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz emphasised the need to follow the ethics of the medical profession for a better outcome and patient satisfaction.

“The regulatory framework of the PHC accentuates that the healthcare service providers should become agents of change to bring quality in healthcare services,” he added, while seeking commitment from the participants about shifting of paradigm from a doctor-centred approach to patient-centred one for attaining patient satisfaction and ultimately patient safety and to bring a visible change in the quality of healthcare service delivery.

Earlier, Director CG&OS PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Salariya apprised the participants of ethical, social and legal issues in healthcare. He also highlighted the statutory role of PHC, being mandated to regulate health services provision in Punjab, to improve the quality of healthcare. On the sustainability of continuous quality improvement (CQI), he stressed the need of constituting a CQI committee to develop specific key performance indicators for assessing the quality of services.

Principal SIMS Prof Dr Farooq Afzal underlined the importance of quality healthcare services for patient safety and cost-effectiveness. He appreciated the efforts and facilitative approach of the PHC in developing and enforcing the MSDS for ensuring the quality of care and patient safety. Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Awan, Deputy Directors PHC Dr Imtiaz Ali and Dr Sana Hassan facilitated different sessions on the contents of MSDS.

PU VC condoles Amjad's death: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has expressed grief over the sad demise of former PU student, renowned writer, poet and intellectual Amjad Islam Amjad.

In his message, the VC said that Amjad Islam Amjad made the name of Pakistan bright in the world and the services of late Amjad Islam Amjad would be remembered in the golden words in history. He said that the void created in Urdu literature with his death could not be filled. He prayed the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah may grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Amjad Islam Amjad received an MA degree from Punjab University Oriental College and had been the editor of the university's magazine, Mehwar.

seminar: Punjab University Institute of Social & Cultural Studies (ISCS) organised a seminar on raising awareness among youth about ‘Trafficking in Persons in Pakistan’ under the Alumni Network Small Grant project.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor University of Poonch, AJK Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Director ISCS Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Director PU Centre for Peace and Security Studies Prof Dr Farhan Navid Yousaf, other speakers and faculty members and students were present. The speakers highlighted various aspects of the topic and gave awareness to the students. They were of the view that civil society, NGOs, experts, security forces, media and academia should play a constructive role in raising awareness regarding the issue.

Moot on Kashmir: The Kashmir Society of GC University (GCU) Lahore held a seminar titled "Kashmir and Indian Colonial Strategy," where the students also staged a special theatre play depicting harsh reality of life in Kashmir under Indian rule.

The students showcased the support of the international community and Pakistan for the Kashmiri people. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar. Guest speaker Dr Syed Mujjahid Gilani, the grandson of Syed Ali Geelani, and eminent actor Azra Aftab addressed the participants.

Dr Syed Mujjahid Gilani told the participants about Indian policies’ impact on local population and said India is an occupier in Kashmir, and any actions taken by an occupier will be considered imposed on the people. Actor Azra Aftab said that more such dramas should be produced to depict the harsh reality of life in Indian-held Kashmir.