Plan to launch Maryam as Mrs Mandela fails: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that Maryam Nawaz had been launched as Mrs Mandela in the country but the plan had utterly failed as the people of Pakistan had not responded to it.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Thursday.

He said the imported government seemed not serious in holding elections on time and was running away from the polls.

Talking about the All Parties Conference (APC) called by the government about the rising terrorism in the country, Imran said, “Whether the PTI will go or not, but first the government will decide the date of APC and formally invite the PTI.”

When he was asked why he (Imran) did not show flexibility for talks with chief of the army staff, he replied, “That’s fine, but the clapping is done with both hands.”

Imran Khan admitted that he met former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa after he was ousted as prime minister. He pinned his hopes on the judiciary for timely elections, saying the incumbent government was not serious about holding polls in the country.

In response to a question, the PTI chief lambasted the government for postponing the all-parties conference (APC) on terrorism, saying that the decision to attend the meeting would be taken after the APC was scheduled.

Responding to another question, the former premier said that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would bring another storm of inflation, noting that the country’s economy could only be saved by the investment of overseas Pakistanis.