IMF deal to impact common man: minister

Senator Dr Musadik Malik addressing a press conference at the Press Information Department (PID), on October 5, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will have an impact on the common man.

Speaking to Hamid Mir in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ on Thursday, the minister said that the government was striving to ensure minimum effect of deal on the common man.

He said that the petrol being sold in the market was supplied before a fortnight. He claimed that gone are the days when the dealers and hoarders used to make money through dumping the commodity. He said that the situation has nothing to do with the IMF deal, and those hoarding petrol and indulging in ‘Satta Bazi’ will have to stop doing such practices.

He said that same message has also been given to oil marketing companies (OMCs). They have been given two days, adding that one should not take a civil behaviour for weakness.