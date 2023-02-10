IMF deal to impact common man: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will have an impact on the common man.
Speaking to Hamid Mir in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ on Thursday, the minister said that the government was striving to ensure minimum effect of deal on the common man.
He said that the petrol being sold in the market was supplied before a fortnight. He claimed that gone are the days when the dealers and hoarders used to make money through dumping the commodity. He said that the situation has nothing to do with the IMF deal, and those hoarding petrol and indulging in ‘Satta Bazi’ will have to stop doing such practices.
He said that same message has also been given to oil marketing companies (OMCs). They have been given two days, adding that one should not take a civil behaviour for weakness.
WANA: The elders of Mahsud and Burki tribes on Thursday announced full support to the scheduled anti-polio vaccination...
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 31 village councils chairmen in Upper South Waziristan have nominated Asif...
KOHAT: The MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. in partnership with the joint venture consortium of Tal Block and in...
MULTAN: Civil Judge Marzia Ali on Thursday discharged all arrested workers of PTI and PMLN, including NA-155 by-poll...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan is in a legal limbo on holding elections for Punjab and Khyber...
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said government teams on Wednesday night...
Comments