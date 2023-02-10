ISPR rejects speculation about COAS visit

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Thursday put to rest speculations on social media about the visit of the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to the United States and rebuffed the same as “baseless speculations”.

“There have been baseless speculations on social media that COAS is visiting USA,” the spokesman of Pakistan Army said in a statement on his Twitter on Thursday. He categorically stated that the COAS was on an official visit to the UK from 5th to 10th February in connection with Pakistan-UK Stabilization Conference.

The DG ISPR pointed out that the conference was a bi-annual event for military-to-military cooperation between the two countries, adding senior Pakistan military leadership had been participating in the event since 2016.

General Asim Munir arrived in the UK on Sunday last on a six-day official visit (5th to 10th February) to attend the conference at Wilton Park aiming to boost military-to-military bilateral ties between the two countries.

The COAS is also meeting UK defence officials and military leadership during the visit.

It may be pointed out here that there have been baseless speculations on social media for the last few days that General Asim Munir was to undertake an unplanned US visit.