Tarar demands hearing of cases against Imran on daily basis

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Thursday demanded the hearing of cases against Imran Khan on day to day basis and live broadcast of their proceedings so that nation knows about his real face.

Ata Tarar, while talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court on Thursday, said that if any information is hidden in the nomination papers, then such a member of the assembly is declared ineligible.

IHC had to hear a petition on Thursday seeking former prime minister Imran Khan’s disqualification for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination forms submitted to contest the 2018 general election.

Ata Tarar said, “Imran’s lawyers are adopting delaying tactics in this case, on the next hearing they say that our lawyers are abroad, they are hanging the case on the jurisdiction because Imran Khan knows that they are wrong.”

He said, “Imran Khan is hiding his daughter, criminal action can also be taken for submitting a false affidavit. On the one hand, Nawaz Sharif does not want to come to the media of the case that is why he is challenging the jurisdiction.”

He said, “Tyrian White case should be heard on daily basis and it should be broadcast live. If the case is cognizable then conduct the case on daily basis, this is a matter of a public office holder not a private matter. Imran Khan filed a false affidavit as a public office holder. We demand that Imran Khan fight the case on merit, we request the court not to give time to Imran Khan to adopt more delaying tactics.”

Atta Tarar said that Imran Khan has destroyed the economy and increased the inflation enormously. “The conditions we are dealing with today did not arise in six months, our competent team is working in difficult conditions,” he claimed.