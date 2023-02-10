Sindh establishing relief camps for Turkish, Syrian quake victims: Sharjeel

The Sindh government has announced the establishment of camps all over the province for the collection of relief goods for the victims of the massive earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria earlier this week.

A statement issued on Thursday quoted Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon as saying that the relief camps would start functioning in all district headquarters on Friday. The camps are being established on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Memon appealed to the people to generously donate valuable things to the flood victims in the two brotherly countries, including warm clothes, blankets and mattresses.

The provincial minister advised the people to deposit cash donations to the relief fund established by the prime minister for the purpose. He said every relief camp in the district headquarters in Sindh would receive relief goods from the people.

Memon announced that the faithful after offering Juma prayers would pray for the well-being of the earthquake victims in the two countries. He said that it was obligatory upon the Pakistani people to help their fellow brethren in the two countries facing massive natural calamity. He said the Sindh and Pakistan governments would fully support the earthquake victims in the two countries.