Attack on DI Khan police post repulsed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Terrorists attacked a police checkpost in Hathala, in the jurisdiction of Kulachi Police Station, official sources said on Wednesday.
They said that a group of terrorists carried out a fierce attack on the Hathala checkpost in the limits of Kulachi Police Station with heavy weapons. The sources added the exchange of fire between the cops and terrorists continued for some time, however, both sides did not suffer any casualties. The terrorists later fled the scene after the failed attack.
