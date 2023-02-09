TTP terrorist killed in CTD raid in Khanewal

MULTAN: A Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist was killed and his three accomplices managed to escape a CTD raid after the exchange of fire in Khanewal on Wednesday.
The Counterterrorism Department received a tip that a group of terrorists was active in the area and involved in terrorist activities including an attack on LEAs in Chak 40/10 R Khanewal. The CTD found that the terrorists were planning major terrorist activities against LEAs, CTD officials said.
On this information, A CTD team planned an IBO and got close to the terrorists. Firing was exchanged afterwards and continued for 20 minutes. When the firing stopped, the CTD Team searched the area and found the body of a terrorist while three other terrorists managed to escape by taking the advantage of darkness. The killed terrorist was identified as Irfanullah s/o Kemya Gul Afridi of the Gul Ghara District, Kurram.
