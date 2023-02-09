Aid for Turkiye quake victims

Islamabad : Following a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, NUST Islamabad has joined the Government of Pakistan in its relief efforts for providing humanitarian assistance to the victims of brotherly nations.
So far, NUST has prepared relief aid worth Rs4 million for earthquake victims of Turkiye and continues its efforts through Donation Camps established outside Gates 1 and 2, and at Concordia 1, NUST Campus, Islamabad. An appeal has also been launched with messages being disseminated through various platforms of digital media requesting people to be part of the noble cause.
