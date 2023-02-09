 
Thursday February 09, 2023
Islamabad

Chattha appointed as DG ACE

By Our crime correspondent
February 09, 2023

Rawalpindi : Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operations Islamabad police Sohail Zafar Chattha has been appointed as Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Punjab.

The Punjab Government has issued a notification in this regard. Sohail Zafar Chattha will resume his charge as DG ACE, on Thursday, the ACE sources said.

