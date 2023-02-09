Eight file papers for NA-17 by-election

HARIPUR: As many as least eight candidates on Wednesday submitted nomination papers for NA-17 Haripur.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had set February 6-8 for the filing of nomination papers. According to an ECP notification, the by-election on 33 seats of the National Assembly, including NA-17 Haripur, would take place on March 16.
Official sources at the office of returning officer Haripur told reporters that at least eight candidates had filed the nomination papers by Wednesday evening.
The eight candidates included former federal minister and PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan and former PMLN MNA Babar Nawaz Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Zubair, Raja Ehtisham, Shaukat Bilal Khan and Syed Ali Zawar Hussain.
The scrutiny of the nomination papers, according to ECP’s notification, will be conducted on February 9 (today) while the election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on February 23.
