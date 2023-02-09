Elders ask govt to vacate hilltop in Tirah

BARA: The elders of the Shalobar tribe on Wednesday asked the government to vacate the Nakai Hilltop in the Tirah Valley or else they would be forced to stage a protest.

Former Member National Assembly Iqbal Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Khyber district President, Asghar Khan Afridi, Awami National Party Bara chapter General Secretary Saddique Chiragh, PTI’s Abdul Ghani Afridi and others were present on occasion. The speakers resented what they called the occupation of the Nakai Hilltop and demanded the authorities to vacate it. Abdul Ghani said the members of the Shalobar tribe would not allow the government to occupy the hilltop, adding they would stage a protest if their demand was not accepted.

The speakers said the families living in the vicinity of the hilltop were facing a host of problems due to the presence of the security forces personnel there.

They asked the government to play its role in ending the occupation which had caused unrest among the Shalobar tribespeople or else they would be compelled to stage a protest against this.