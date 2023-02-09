Lawyer says SC seeks details of funds spent on New Balakot Project

MANSEHRA: A former president of the District Bar Association on Wednesday said the Supreme Court had summoned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary and secretary for Relief and Rehabilitation Department to submit the progress report of the New Balakot City project within a month.

“The apex court has sought a comprehensive report of the funds spent by the Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA) on the New Balakot City and other such projects in the areas hit by the 2005 earthquake,” Munir Hussain Lughmani Advocate told a press conference here.

He said the three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Hassan issued the order on a writ petition moved by a local social activist Sheraz Mehmood Qureshi in 2019.

Lughmani said the chief secretary and secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Department were ordered to present details of the funds spent on the New Balakot City project.

“The court has also ordered ERRA to submit details of the funds it spent on the reconstruction of the schools, health facilities and other infrastructure destroyed in the 2005 earthquake,” Lughmani said.