Bazaar launches new platform

KARACHI: Bazaar, a B2B marketplace, has launched a raw material sourcing platform for manufacturers across the country, a statement said on Wednesday.

Bazaar Industrial is a new business vertical of the B2B commerce, fintech, and supply chain platform, aimed to facilitate the suppliers and buyers in raw material procurement across more than 15 categories, including chemicals, construction, steel, textile, polymers, paint, etc.

With the tech-enabled platform, the creator is eyeing to enable suppliers with market intelligence and data insights, access to customers nationwide via a robust supply chain infrastructure and a dedicated sales force with deep industry experience.

Bazar Industrial would service the buyers by providing quotes on flexible payment terms, a comprehensive portfolio of raw materials, and real-time insights with marketplace data points.

Hamza Jawaid, co-founder of Bazaar, said, “We are incredibly excited to take the impact and learnings from our retail business to solve similar challenges for the industrial segment that is a major driver of Pakistan’s economy.”

Bazaar provides a digital suite of products to simplify operations across multiple verticals to businesses countrywide. Since its inception in 2020, the startup has raised over $100m in venture financing.