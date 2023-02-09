 
February 09, 2023
Newspost

Born of poverty

February 09, 2023

Child labour is a deeply-rooted problem in Pakistan. It is closely tied to poverty and a lack of affordable education opportunities for lower-income families.

We need to increase the education and welfare resources available to our poor so that they do not need to send their children to work in order to survive. In addition, we need to be more proactive in cracking down on those who employ child labour.

Maida Wajid Ali

Lahore

