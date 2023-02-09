Repair rules

Commuters across the country are facing immense hardships due to major delays in road repairs and the laying of new roads. In many areas, the roads are left in a state of semi-repair and are more like rough dirt tracks than proper motorways. They damage vehicles and can cause accidents.
Those awarded with the repair contracts do not seem to be bothered by the impact their half-baked work is having on commuters. The state of the road and overhead bridge near the Heavy Machinery Complex, Taxila is a glaring example of this disregard for commuters’ well-being. Contractors who are unable to get the job done without jeopardizing the lives of others must be held accountable.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
