More needed

Air pollution is a major problem in Pakistan, with serious consequences for both the environment and human health. The main sources of air pollution in Pakistan include vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and the burning of fossil fuels. According to data from the WHO, Pakistan has some of the highest levels of air pollution in the world.

Air pollution in Pakistan has been linked to a range of health problems, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, as well as cancer. The government has taken steps to address the problem of air pollution, including implementing stricter emission standards for vehicles and industries and promoting the use of clean energy sources. However, more needs to be done to reduce the levels of air pollution in the country.

Abdul Qadir Gichki

Turbat