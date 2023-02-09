More needed

Air pollution is a major problem in Pakistan, with serious consequences for both the environment and human health. The main sources of air pollution in Pakistan include vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and the burning of fossil fuels. According to data from the WHO, Pakistan has some of the highest levels of air pollution in the world.
Air pollution in Pakistan has been linked to a range of health problems, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, as well as cancer. The government has taken steps to address the problem of air pollution, including implementing stricter emission standards for vehicles and industries and promoting the use of clean energy sources. However, more needs to be done to reduce the levels of air pollution in the country.
Abdul Qadir Gichki
Turbat
Child labour is a deeply-rooted problem in Pakistan. It is closely tied to poverty and a lack of affordable education...
Commuters across the country are facing immense hardships due to major delays in road repairs and the laying of new...
Violence against women is a serious issue in Pakistan, with many women and girls experiencing physical, sexual, and...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Case against amendments in NAB law SC summons details of plea bargain amount,...
Pakistan has a long history of economic instability. Our haphazard and erratic political system has been a major...
Construction is an ever-evolving industry, and as society becomes more environmentally conscious, the importance of...
Comments