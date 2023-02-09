Stay frosty

The PM recently inaugurated the first anti-polio campaign of the year. Last year saw a spike in polio cases and although no new cases have been reported at the time of writing, this is no reason to scale-down immunization efforts.
Eradication is still some ways off and we cannot afford to be caught on the backfoot by a sudden rise in cases or a new variant.
Ainee Munir
Lahore
Child labour is a deeply-rooted problem in Pakistan. It is closely tied to poverty and a lack of affordable education...
Commuters across the country are facing immense hardships due to major delays in road repairs and the laying of new...
Violence against women is a serious issue in Pakistan, with many women and girls experiencing physical, sexual, and...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Case against amendments in NAB law SC summons details of plea bargain amount,...
Pakistan has a long history of economic instability. Our haphazard and erratic political system has been a major...
Construction is an ever-evolving industry, and as society becomes more environmentally conscious, the importance of...
Comments