 
close
Thursday February 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Stay frosty

February 09, 2023

The PM recently inaugurated the first anti-polio campaign of the year. Last year saw a spike in polio cases and although no new cases have been reported at the time of writing, this is no reason to scale-down immunization efforts.

Eradication is still some ways off and we cannot afford to be caught on the backfoot by a sudden rise in cases or a new variant.

Ainee Munir

Lahore

Comments