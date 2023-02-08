Pakistan, Spain agree to diversify relations

ISLAMABAD: The fifth round of Pakistan-Spain Annual Bilateral Consultations was held in Madrid on Monday which saw Pakistan led by Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan, while the Spanish side was led by Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs Ms Ángeles Moreno Bau.

The Foreign Secretary was assisted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Spain Shujat Ali Rathore and senior officials.

At a time when Pakistan faces serious financial challenges, exports to Europe, through the GSP Plus scheme, is a certain way of adding to its foreign reserves.

“While underscoring the importance that Pakistan attaches to GSP Plus scheme, the Foreign Secretary thanked the Spanish side for its continued support in this regard. He also invited the Spanish companies to take advantage of Pakistan’s liberal investment regime and produce, source, and market products in Pakistan”, said the Foreign Official after the meeting.

The two sides also discussed the need to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations. It was agreed to expand cooperation in trade, economy, agriculture, renewable energy, tourism, digitalisation, startups and food processing areas.

Climate Change is now one subject high on the agenda when the Foreign Office reaches out to foreign capitals.

“The two sides discussed climate change issues and agreed to intensify cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by climate change. The Foreign Secretary briefed the Secretary of State about the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva last month and appreciated the international community including Spain for the generous support to Pakistan”, added the Foreign Office.

Issues of regional and global importance were also discussed. The Foreign Secretary stressed that terrorism was a threat to regional peace and stability and emphasised the importance of collective efforts to deal with this menace. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary briefed the Secretary of State on the situation in South Asia and India’s repressive policies and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the international community should play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.