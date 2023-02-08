JIT probing bid on my life dysfunctional: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing participants of his party's long march. — AFP/file

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said the notified Joint Investigation Team (JIT) meant to probe the attempt on his life had been made dysfunctional.

Talking to representatives of foreign media in Pakistan at Zaman Park here, Imran asked who the ‘powerful’ figure afraid of JIT findings was. He said the caretaker government had no mandate over the JIT but made it dysfunctional. The JIT report has shown that three assailants were behind the attack and the script written to give a touch of religious extremism to the incident has been exposed.

To a question about terrorism, he said it was the PTI that through its effective strategy controlled terrorism. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the police performance was improved, whereas before 2013, nearly 700 police personnel in the province had embraced martyrdom in the face of terrorism. He asserted that since day one, he had been saying that the war “we fought was not ours”. He said when the PTI government came to power in 2018, it mediated between the US and Taliban because it believed that peace in Pakistan was linked to a peaceful Afghanistan. To a question, he said a more effective solution than the APC was needed to handle the issue of terrorism.

On the other hand, the former prime minister said the PMLN had taken the country to a stage where it had left it in 1999.

He said the Article 105 of the Constitution was very clear that polls were to be held within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies. He said the caretaker governments were not only partial but also working on anti-PTI agenda. The PTI has given the call of Jail Bharo Tehreek and millions of party volunteers from all parts of country would court arrest.

Meanwhile, Imran also held a meeting with his legal team to discuss issues related to the Jail Bharo Tehreek.