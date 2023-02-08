One dies in Quetta building collapse

QUETTA: One person died while several people were feared to be trapped when a building collapsed on Stewart Road in Quetta on Tuesday, rescue workers told newsmen.
According to rescue workers, body of one of the victims was recovered from the debris of the building, while two injured were also removed. The body and the injured were shifted to hospital, they said. The rescue work continued to search for more trapped people.
