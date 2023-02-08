Sammy arrives to join Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI: Having missed the last PSL edition due to his commitment elsewhere, former West Indies skipper and Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach Darren Sammy arrived here on Tuesday to join his team ahead of the PSL-8 which begins in Multan from February 13.

Sammy will accompany his team during its second practice session here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre on Wednesday (today).

Zalmi, the second edition’s champions, held a training session here on Tuesday.

Led by Babar Azam, Zalmi will begin their PSL journey with their opener against Karachi Kings here at the National Stadium on February 14.