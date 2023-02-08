Journalist among 3 killed, 20 injured in DI Khan road mishaps

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two women were killed and 20 other persons, including children, sustained injuries when a speeding passenger rammed into a roadside tree near Paniala on Tuesday.

Local residents said that a passenger pick up hit a roadside tree when the driver lost control over the vehicle due to over speeding near Paniala.

As a result, two women were killed on the spot while 20 other persons, including a woman and children sustained injuries in the road mishap. The injured were shifted to the hospital where three of the wounded persons were stated to be in a precarious condition.

Earlier, the teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot soon after the accident and provided medical first aid to the injured before shifting them to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a local journalist identified as Malik Umar Zaman Arain died in a road accident near Qureshi Morr.

Malik Umar Zaman Arain, a journalist from Darya Khan in Punjab province, was going home when met with an accident near Qureshi Morr. He sustained serious injuries and later died.

Journalist communities form Dera Ismail Khan and Darya Khan have expressed heartfelt condolences with the family of Umar Zaman Arain and prayed for the deceased to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.