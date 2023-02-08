Govt asked to focus on tobacco growers’ wellbeing

MARDAN: Anjuman-e-Tahafuz-e-Haqooq-e-Kashtkaran President Niamat Shah Roghani on Tuesday asked the government to work for the welfare of the tobacco growers.

Talking to reporters here, he added that the government collected billions of rupees tax from the tobacco farmers, who were facing a host of problems.

He said that the government should focus on the plight of the tobacco growers. He said that Pakistan was an agricultural country and there was an urgent need for the government to correct its policies about the agriculture sector.

Niamat Shah argued that due to the increase in tobacco export there would be competition among the cigarette-manufacturing companies, which would not only benefit the farmers, but also help improve the economy.

He hoped the tobacco crops would be much better in this season, which would be beneficial for the farmers as tobacco was a cash crop of our province.