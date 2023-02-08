Rs800 million issued for welfare of police employees

LAHORE:The welfare branch of Punjab Police, under the directions of IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, has issued Rs80 crore for the welfare of police employees in the current financial year under various categories i.e. scholarship, Guzara allowance, dowry fund and last salary.

DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin told the media representatives that the best welfare of police employees is the top priority of IG Punjab. He said that after completing the action on all the pending and completed cases related to the welfare package of police martyrs, the release of funds has been approved. He said that all the RPOs, DPOs and Unit Heads have been directed to purchase house and hand it over to those families of martyrs who have not got the houses yet and submit a report to Central Police office within a week.

Similarly, all the scholarships of the martyrs’ children have been completed by Feb 7 and cheques have been issued. In the future the education scholarships of the martyrs’ children will be issued from the DPO office in their local districts and for this they will not have to come to Lahore or the Central Police Office. He said that in future, scholarships will be given to the children of martyrs during the academic year and in this regard, funds are being sent to RPOs, DPOs. He said no case of educational scholarship of police employee’s children will be pending to whom scholarships have not been issued till March 1st.

DIG Welfare said that to solve the problems of Police Ghazis, the Ghazi package has been reorganised by adding substantial increase. He said that during the last two days, the list of cases of Ghazis who are confined to bed due to disability or permanent disability has been finalised and submitted to the Welfare Management Committee, which will approve the release of funds for all cases by Feb 8.

He said that around 150 disabled and totally disabled Ghazis are being provided with surgical beds, electrical chairs and prosthetic limbs while besides in Pakistan, they have also been given the facility to be sent abroad for medical treatment. DIG Welfare said that all the cases related to scholarships, dowry funds, farewell pay and dowry and burial of serving employees’ children have been completed and the relief funds will be transferred to the concerned employees this week. He further said that cases received in future will be resolved within 15 days as per SOPs.

He said that the helpline number 99212337 is active for the families of police martyrs where they can call during office hours regarding any of their problems. He said that all the police employees can directly send all their welfare related cases to the Central Police Office through IGP Complaint No 1787.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that quality food should be provided to the police employees working in the Central Police Office according to hygiene rules.

Khidmat Marakiz: On the directions of Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, citizens are being provided state-of-the-art online facilities.

Around 42,491 citizens have been facilitated from Khidmat Marakiz of Lahore Police during the present year till now. Accordingly, 4,739 character whereas 6,690 police verification certificates have been issued during this year. Around 9,836 citizens have been facilitated at Police Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations office, 7,747 at facilitation centre, Gulberg, 4,840 at Iqbal Town, 2,790 at Greater Iqbal Park, 2,166 at Town Hall, 1,774 at LCCI, 5,556 at Arfa Karim, 1,854 at Lahore High Court whereas 4,131 applications were submitted at recently inaugurated facilitation centre at Bahria Town. Moreover, 1,025 citizens were facilitated at Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz as well. CCPO Lahore said that citizens were provided 14 services, including police character certificate, verification and registration of employees and tenants, renewal of driving licence under one roof at the Khidmat Centres.