Thai rescuers rescue toddler trapped down well

BANGKOK: Rescuers on Tuesday retrieved a toddler who fell down a 13-metre well in remote rural Thailand, after an overnight digging operation.
The girl, aged 19 months, fell into the 30-centimetre-wide well in Tak province, near the Myanmar border, while playing on Monday afternoon. Rescuers worked through the night using a mechanical digger to reach the girl, who is the daughter of migrant workers from Myanmar. “She has signs of fatigue but still has good vital signs,” Phop Phra police chief Ratsaran Ketsoising told AFP. Video images from the scene showed rescuers in hard hats working at the bottom of a deep gully of red earth. The girl is now receiving medical checks at hospital.
