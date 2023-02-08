 
Sombre occasion

February 08, 2023

Kashmir Day lacked its usual zest and zeal this time around. One could tell that the precarious position of our own country was not far from people’s minds when the topic of Kashmir was brought up.

It is hard to get enthusiastic about another people’s independence when 75 years of our own has brought us to this position. We need to get our own house in order before marching on behalf of others.

Ghulam Shah

Karachi

