Musharraf’s legacy

Despite his many mistakes, I believe the late General Pervez Musharraf was one of the few honest and well-intentioned men to hold power in Pakistan. Musharraf strove to serve his country to the best of his abilities and crackdown on problems such as corruption.
While he is widely criticized for his autocratic rule, he showed Pakistanis a politics and a future beyond the Sharif-Bhutto cartel when there appeared to be none. And for that alone, he is surely due some appreciation.
Mariyam Sajid Hussain
Lahore
*****
Former military dictator and president of Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf has passed away. However, the damage inflicted by his autocratic rule and support for American imperialism in Afghanistan is still with us. The blunders of Musharraf’s rule only became fully apparent at the bookend of and in the years following his rule, with the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, the rise of the TTP, the Lal Masjid standoff and the carnage of the Zardari-Gilani years.
In addition, Musharraf’s reign was the most oppressive since General Zia’s. The fate of Nawab Akbar Bugti was a painful reminder of what awaited those who took their opposition to his rule too far. What good he did will forever be overshadowed by his monumental missteps.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
