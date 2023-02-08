March for what?

Some, myself included, are wondering why the economic turmoil has yet to lead to mass protests of the scale we usually see for political rallies. In my opinion, the people have become so apathetic that they cannot bring themselves to march against a situation from which they cannot visualize an escape.
In fact, the large protests in support of the PTI were, indirectly, linked to the economic profligacy of the PPP and PML-N regimes. That the PTI government fared no better has dampened hopes of things ever getting better.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
Over 5000 people have been reported dead, as of writing, in Turkiye and Syria after massive twin earth quakes in the...
Kashmir Day lacked its usual zest and zeal this time around. One could tell that the precarious position of our own...
Despite his many mistakes, I believe the late General Pervez Musharraf was one of the few honest and well-intentioned...
Despite greater scientific understanding of earthquakes and the development of various monitoring and warning systems,...
The upcoming SCO summit provides Pakistan and India with an opportunity for constructive engagement. There has been a...
The twin earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria have led to thousands of deaths and left entire regions in ruins. The...
Comments