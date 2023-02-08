March for what?

Some, myself included, are wondering why the economic turmoil has yet to lead to mass protests of the scale we usually see for political rallies. In my opinion, the people have become so apathetic that they cannot bring themselves to march against a situation from which they cannot visualize an escape.

In fact, the large protests in support of the PTI were, indirectly, linked to the economic profligacy of the PPP and PML-N regimes. That the PTI government fared no better has dampened hopes of things ever getting better.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi