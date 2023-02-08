Four ‘robbers’ arrested in Lyari raid

The Rangers in collaboration with police arrested four suspects allegedly involved in street crime and robberies in the city on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, an intelligence-based joint operation was conducted in Lyari, during which four suspects involved in dozens of street crime and robbery cases were arrested.
They were identified as Naseem, alias Golu, Bilal, alias Bara, Saifullah Niazi and Salman. Weapons and two motorcycles were also seized from their possession. During the investigation, the suspects reportedly revealed that Naseem was the leader of their gang who was a close relative of Jasim, alias Golden, an active commander of the Lyari gang war.
Investigators said Naseem was also involved in distributing extortion slips for Lyari-based gangs. He was earlier arrested in 2016 in an encounter with the Rangers and the police.
